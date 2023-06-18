Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.