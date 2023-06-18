MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

