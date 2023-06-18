Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 170 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.