Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,171 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.