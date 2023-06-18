Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

