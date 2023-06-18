Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

