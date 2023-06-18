Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.