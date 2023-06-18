Stillwater Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.