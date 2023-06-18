U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

