Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,603 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

