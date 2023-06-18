Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

LOW stock opened at $217.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

