Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

