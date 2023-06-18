Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,192 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $362.04 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.43 and a 200-day moving average of $306.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.