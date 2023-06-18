Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

