Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.09 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

