Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,822 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 2.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

