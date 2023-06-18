Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $19.35 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

