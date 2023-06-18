Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,401 shares of company stock worth $53,237,591. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

