Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Nucor makes up about 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nucor by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.