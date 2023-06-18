Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $667.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

