Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $159.04 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.