SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 88,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.