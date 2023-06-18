Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $143.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

