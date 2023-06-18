Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Cintas makes up approximately 3.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.94. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $346.34 and a one year high of $497.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

