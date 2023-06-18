Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

STWD stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.