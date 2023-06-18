Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.60 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

