Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 373 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

