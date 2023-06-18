Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

