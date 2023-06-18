Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

