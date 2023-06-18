Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 465,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Babylon by 1,051.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Babylon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the third quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Babylon by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter valued at $2,903,000.

Get Babylon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Babylon Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.