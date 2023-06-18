Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 28,270 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

