Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.