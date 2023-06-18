Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

APD opened at $293.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

