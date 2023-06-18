Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

