Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

