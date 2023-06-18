Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

