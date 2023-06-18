Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

