Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

