Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $72.78 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.