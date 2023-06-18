Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Shares of BIIB opened at $297.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.21 and a 200 day moving average of $287.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.11 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

