Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

