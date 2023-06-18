Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

