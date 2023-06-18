iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

