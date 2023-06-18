Platform Technology Partners Sells 204 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

