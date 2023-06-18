CGN Advisors LLC Sells 53,760 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMNGet Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,760 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

