Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
