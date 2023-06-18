Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DMC Global by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

DMC Global Trading Down 5.2 %

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOOM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $312.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.