CGN Advisors LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.