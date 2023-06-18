Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 13.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.45 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
