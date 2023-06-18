Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $475,926.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $475,926.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 900,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,478 shares of company stock worth $3,117,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.19 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

